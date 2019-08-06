Metro Detroit weather: Muggy air sticks around after cold front

DETROIT - Tuesday night's cold front won’t change much, but Thursday’s will.

Humidity will remain intact, even on the other side of the cold front, so a rogue shower isn’t out of the question Tuesday evening. Then, we’ll be dry overnight. Lows will end up in nearly the same spot, in the mid- to upper 60s. It won’t be great sleeping weather, either, with the muggy air sticking around. Low clouds will start invading overnight. That could lead to some fog by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday won’t feature many changes. Humidity will be noticeable to slightly muggy. That, plus 80-degree temperatures, will give us just enough instability for a shot at a shower. Most of us won’t see it, though.

On Thursday, we will get the real deal cold front. A shower or storm is possible in the afternoon before the front slices through, but behind it, humidity will drop considerably. Dew points will go from the mid-60s to the 40s in some spots, and that comfortable air will stick around through the weekend.

There is some slightly cooler air coming, too. But the temperature drop won’t make as much of a difference as the decrease in dew points.

Weekend highs will barely reach the 80s as we continue a mostly dry forecast. The vast majority of us won’t see a drop of rain until Tuesday of next week.

