Metro Detroit weather: Multiple chances for pop-up showers, storms this week

DETROIT - We’ve documented extensively over the past few weeks how dry it’s been, so you know how desperately we need a good soaking rain. With that theme in mind, we have good news and bad news.

The good news is that there are multiple rain chances this week. The bad news is that, at least today, the computer models aren't bringing any solid bands of rain through the area. Rather, our precipitation chances this week look to be more of the pop-up shower and storm variety, with perhaps one chance of a more widespread batch of rain. Fingers crossed.

A few small downpours developed this afternoon, such as the one that popped up right over the Birmingham-Bloomfield area, but most of us remained dry once again today. Any shower or thunderstorm activity in the area should diminish this evening, and most of the night ahead should be quiet, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius), and calm air.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday (there could be some sun, but more clouds), with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the daytime hours. Unfortunately, not everybody will get one. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 6:25 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 8:54 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, with lows Tuesday night in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius), and highs Wednesday in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius). Wednesday is the best chance for widespread rain. Let’s hope it materializes.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows again in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday, with scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

As we expected last week, the upcoming weekend will be a hot one. We should see partly cloudy skies both days, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius). Technically, there’s the slight chance for a rogue pop-up thunderstorm but, right now, we are planning on a hot, dry weekend.

