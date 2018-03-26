Metro Detroit weather: Multiple chances for rain this week

DETROIT - Our two-week drought is about to end, but Monday night through Tuesday won't be the only wet window of the week.

On Monday night, temperatures will dip to the mid- to upper 30s. That's finally above normal for this time of year. We hit 50 degrees Monday afternoon for the first time in a week, as well. It will be breezy, with 10-20 mph winds.

Tuesday will be mainly wet, with steady rain in the morning and scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Considering how long it’s been since we’ve had measurable precipitation, a good soaking of 0.25 to 0.75 inches won’t be so bad. Some spots in our South Zone might get closer to an inch of rain. Highs will get above normal, in the low 50s.

The middle of the week will remain mild, with highs staying in the 50s. We’ll sandwich in a dry day Wednesday before rain returns Thursday, which is Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. The forecast has changed a couple of times. It looks like we’ll be on the western edge of the precipitation, so it wouldn't take much to move that a bit farther east. Stay tuned.

Beyond that, things will cool down a bit. Temperatures will slip back below normal for Friday through next week, and that means morning lows will be back below freezing for most locations.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.