Metro Detroit weather: Multiple chances for snow this week

DETROIT - After a somewhat bizarre type of weather system that gave us a nice coating of snow on Sunday, we have multiple chances for accumulating snow this week. So let’s get right to the forecast.

The first system will actually affect us tonight. It’s not a powerful system, basically, just an upper level disturbance zipping eastward in a very fast jet stream. If you look at a surface map, you won’t even see an “L” on the map, as there will not be an associated surface low with this system. However, it does have sufficient punch to create enough upward vertical velocity combined with enough available moisture to generate precipitation. Snow should develop probably between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., and end around 3:00 a.m. This looks to be a fluffy 1” to 2” snowfall, with perhaps a little more closer to the state line. Lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Here’s a map with the Local4Casters’ expected snow totals tonight:

Since this will be a light snowfall that ends well before the morning rush hour, thus giving road crews plenty of time to treat the main roads and freeways, we’re calling this snowfall “meh” on the Local4Casters Snow Meter. Our current thinking is that main roads will be mainly wet for the morning rush hour.

We’ll start our Tuesday with some sunshine, although skies will become partly cloudy during the day, and mostly cloudy by Tuesday evening. Highs in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius). West wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 7:43 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 5:52 p.m.

Clouds will thicken Tuesday night, and snow will develop between midnight and dawn. Lows in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Snow should end Wednesday morning, with total accumulations probably in the 1” to 3” range. Highs in the mid 20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

To help you plan, here’s a series of maps showing the timing of tonight’s and tomorrow night’s snow:

Partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Light snow develops once again Thursday night, with lows in the mid teens (-10 degrees Celsius).

Snow gradually tapers off Friday afternoon. While it’s way too early to get specific with any confidence, this does not look to be a massive snowfall…probably something in the 1” to 3” magnitude. Highs in the mid 20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius).

Yet another batch of light snow develops on Saturday and continues into Saturday night. While the models really start diverging in how they portray this system, this looks to be one of those 1” to 3” or 2” to 4” types of storms. Obviously, this could change a great deal, so stay tuned. Highs warming a bit into the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Any snow on Sunday morning should end, with the afternoon mostly dry. Highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

