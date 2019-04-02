Metro Detroit weather: Multiple rain chances as temperatures rise

DETROIT - Metro Detroit will stay seasonably mild for the rest of Tuesday. Lows are headed to the mid-30s. Sprinkles will roll through in the evening but will be long gone by daybreak.

Expect plenty of sunshine Wednesday as temperatures return to the mid-50s. It will be breezy, too. Winds will be westerly at 10-20 mph. This might be the pick day of the forecast, but it's not the warmest.

Opening Day on Thursday is still a close call. It looks like rain and even some light snow will stay just south of Comerica Park for the game, but it will be advancing north during the day. If you're headed downtown, be prepared for a shower just in case. The first pitch temperature will be 40 degrees, with highs reaching the low 40s by the end of the game.

Friday will bring better chances of showers and maybe some early flakes mixed in. Highs will return to the low 50s.

The weekend still looks good. Highs both days should reach 60 degrees -- just touching that mark on Saturday, with the mid-60s expected Sunday. We’ll stay dry for most of the weekend, but showers will arrive Sunday afternoon. That will lead to likely rain and possibly a thunderstorm Monday.

