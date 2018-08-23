Metro Detroit weather: Nailing down weekend rain chances

DETROIT - What a day. Abundant sunshine, light wind, temperatures near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), and comfortable humidity made for a spectacular late-summer afternoon. Skies will clear tonight, with lows near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius). South wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly sunny Friday (TGIF!) morning, then we’ll notice a gradual increase in clouds during the afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) and, once again, the humidity will remain comfortable. South wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Friday’s sunrise is at 6:50 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 8:20 p.m.

Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing overnight Friday night. Lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Periodic showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday, but there will potentially be parts of the day when it’s not raining. Just keep a close eye on our app’s radar if you have outdoor plans so you can stay ahead of the weather. Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorm chances continue Saturday night, with muggy lows in the upper 60s (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, hot and humid on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius). A stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but most of the day will likely be dry.

Partly cloudy and oppressively warm and muggy Sunday night, with lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Monday and Tuesday will continue hot and humid, with partly cloudy skies and a scattered thunderstorm possible each day. Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), and lows at night in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

It now appears that a cold front will make it through the area on Wednesday (yesterday’s computer models kept it to our north), so that will bring an increased chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and less humid on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms possible on Friday. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Hurricane Lane

There’s good and bad news to report about Hurricane Lane. The bad news is that the storm’s rain bands are already impacting the Big Island of Hawaii, with landslides, flash flooding, closed roads, and overflowing rivers causing big problems. Conditions will continue to deteriorate across the middle of the island chain through tomorrow.

The good news is that, as the storm moves farther north, it is encountering increased wind shear…remember that wind shear to hurricanes is like kryptonite to Superman. So, while Lane is currently (mid-afternoon) a powerful Category 4 storm with 130 mph sustained winds near its eye, it looks increasingly less organized on satellite images, and should now start a steady weakening trend. By tomorrow, it will have weakened to a Category 2 storm and, by Saturday, degraded to a tropical storm.

The other piece of good news is that, while Lane is currently moving right toward the central Hawaiian Island chain, stronger steering winds aloft will abruptly turn it 90 degrees to the left tomorrow, so chances appear very low that the eye will directly hit land.

One final reminder: Most people focus on the wind when hurricanes threaten, but it’s the water that does the most damage. Even though tropical storm force wind and wind gusts will affect much of the Hawaiian Islands, the bigger concerns are torrential rains and high surf and waves.

When this event is over, people in Hawaii will be thinking more about water, than about the wind they experienced (not to minimize the impact of many hours with gusts over 40 mph, but those gusts don’t cause nearly as much damage as flash flooding, landslides/mudslides, and massive waves crashing ashore).

Finally, remember that our free Local4Casters weather app has one of the best hurricane app pages you’ll find anywhere. When you open the hurricane page, tap on anything on the map for details -- the storm’s current stats, past stats, watch info, warning info, etc. It doesn’t get any easier than that -- and you can track storms anywhere in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Pacific. In fact, go check our hurricane page right now -- you can also see the tracks of the two typhoons that just hit Japan and Korea.

