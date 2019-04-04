Metro Detroit weather: Nasty weather gives way to much nicer weekend

DETROIT - Metro Detroit is getting the yucky stuff out of the way before the weekend.

Clouds will remain throughout the night. A sprinkle or even a few snowflakes are possible Thursday night, but moisture amounts look paltry. Lows will be back in the mid-30s.

A few more organized showers will be around in the morning Friday. Then, we'll dry out in the afternoon. Clouds will hang tough, however. Highs will reach only the low 50s, which is still below normal for early April.

We’ll turn the corner this weekend. Saturday takes us to 60 degrees, and that comes with at least some sunshine.

Sunday looks even warmer, but rain will move in late, most likely in the early evening. Highs will reach the low 60s.

Showers will linger through the first part of Monday, but most of the day will be dry. That will be the warmest day of the forecast, with highs in the mid-60s.

Cooler temperatures in the 50s will return for the rest of next week.

