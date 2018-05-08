Metro Detroit weather: Near 80 degrees on Wednesday, thunderstorms return

DETROIT - Highs quickly warm into the mid 70s today with light winds S 5-10 mph under mostly sunny skies most of the day.

Wednesday forecast

Most of Wednesday looks nice and warm with lows near 50 degrees and highs racing toward 80 degrees. The winds will be cranking SSE 7-17 mph with gusts of 25 mph. Mostly sunny skies become partly sunny through the mid to late afternoon and showers will be moving in through the evening.

Rain and thundershowers will overspread the area overnight into early Thursday with some decent downpours and loud cracks of thunder.

Thursday forecast

So, Thursday starts stormy and will clear through the late morning or midday allowing highs back into the 70s as we salvage a nice and slightly breezy day.

Friday forecast

Most of your Friday looks cooler and mostly cloudy but mostly dry in the low 60s. We cannot rule out a few showers in the afternoon and early evening as we await warmer temps for the weekend.



Look for spotty rain and thunder after 2 p.m. Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and storms becoming more problematic late in the day into the overnight.

Mother's Day?

Right now it looks like a stormy start to Mother’s Day, but new model data keeps it dry into the afternoon.

