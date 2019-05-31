Metro Detroit weather: Near 80 degrees today with weekend rain chances

DETROIT - It’s Detroit Grand Prix Weekend time!

We expect mostly spectacular weather with one speed bump heading through this big weekend. Your finally Friday is a little slice of summer with morning temps in the 50s warming to near 80 degrees this afternoon, so don’t forget the sunscreen today.

Skies will be mostly sunny all day and winds stay light SW 5-10 mph. That means all of SE Lower Michigan will be in that same warm boat, while parts of Southern Ontario are a couple of degrees cooler as the winds cross Lake Erie and the Detroit River.

Weekend weather

Scattered rain and thundershowers will try to sneak in tonight and we may see a few showers in our North Zone after 8 p.m. or around sunset. A few morning thundershowers, and then with a few breaks we should warm into the mid to maybe upper 70s depending on how much sun we can sneak in. We do expect more rain and thunder in the afternoon to early evening tomorrow so keep the Local4Casters App handy to watch radar and get detailed forecast information.

A few early morning showers lingering Sunday, but most of the day is cooler and bright. Skies will become sunny by mid morning to early afternoon and highs will hover right around 70 degrees as the winds pick up WNW 7-17 mph and that means slightly cooler air will keep coming to start next week.

Sunshine Monday and temps mainly in the 60s all day, followed by 70s Tuesday and rain and thunder again by Wednesday.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

