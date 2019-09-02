Metro Detroit weather: Near 80° for Labor Day

Happy Labor Day! We have some patchy fog, and a layer of clouds over Metro Detroit bringing a few early morning sprinkles. Conditions are drying out temporarily which means anyone hitting the roads early Monday should be in pretty good shape. We'd love a little more sunshine on this Holiday, but partly sunny skies may be as good as it gets for us today with morning lows in the lower 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80°F. We will also see a few showers this afternoon mainly between 2pm and 5pm with scattered rain and isolated thundershowers. This may be a brief delay in your final pool day of the year, or the mid afternoon BBQ.

The warmest day of the week will be tomorrow with both temps and humidity on the way up. A morning start around SE Lower Michigan in the upper 50s to low 60s and then highs will head into the low or even mid 80s with breezy conditions SSW 10-20 mph. With the heat and humidity, skies will fill with cumulus clouds in the afternoon mixing with hazy sunshine, and the wet weather will hold off until after the kids get home from school. Rain and thunderstorms will begin to fire just after dinner time tomorrow and last for several hours around Metro Detroit.

Cooler air will slowly move in Wednesday as morning lows in the 50s to low 60s will only warm into the upper 60s and low 70s as skies go from mostly to partly cloudy. Thursday all the way through the upcoming weekend will be very Fall-like with cool 50s early in the morning and then highs only in the 60s to low 70s with mostly dry weather through this stretch. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

