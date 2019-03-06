Metro Detroit weather: Near record low temps, more snow showers

DETROIT - Another very cold day in Metro Detroit and some of you are waking up to snow covered roads which will slow you down just a little bit.

It is mostly dry around Metro Detroit and should stay that way most of the day. Morning lows in the single digits to low teens with wind chills -5°F to 5°F as you head out and about. It will be another day of near record low temperatures and highs in the low to mid 20s with wind chills in the single digits to teens at best. The winds will pick up WSW 7-17 mph with some afternoon gusts 20-30 mph.

That wind will begin to deliver lake effect snow showers again this afternoon, especially in our North Zone. A frontal passage this evening brings a more widespread shot at snow and that should throw down a coating of snow tonight over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Thursday forecast

We should wake up to lightly snow covered roads Thursday with morning lows in the low to mid teens creating many icy spots tomorrow. We should see much more sunshine, and lighter winds around Metro Detroit Thursday with highs near 30 degrees and winds WNW 5-10 mph.

Friday forecast

Friday will be partly sunny turning partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s. With enough sunshine, some neighborhoods may hit 40°F to end the work and school week.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be very nice with a mix of sun and clouds and highs well into the mid 40s and an isolated 50°F here and there. And don’t forget to move those clocks forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday.

Sunday may hit 50 degrees, but it looks wet, especially in the morning hours. This may start as a wintry mix in the early morning hours, but mostly rain and windy conditions through the day. There will be a turn to colder air late in the day which means snow showers are possible into Sunday evening. Temps tumble a bit Monday as we hover in the 30s with a stiff breeze and occasional snow shower.

It does warm a little during the middle of next week, but cold air should return as we head into next weekend. We’re not done with winter yet.

