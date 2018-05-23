Metro Detroit weather: Near-record temperatures expected for Memorial Day weekend

Ben Bailey takes a look at the upcoming Metro Detroit weather forecast for May 23, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Wednesday's sunshine looked fantastic and the temperatures were equally as refreshing. Temperatures are only going up into the holiday weekend, and we'll be flirting with record territory, too.

On Wednesday night, we'll have another helping of clear skies and calm winds. Some patchy fog is not out of the question. We'll wake up to temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

Sunshine will return Thursday and Friday. Thursday's highs will reach the 80s in almost all locations. Expect temperatures a few degrees higher Friday.

Then, the holiday weekend will arrive with highs in the upper 80s. Records are in the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday, so we'll get close, but likely fall short.

Storm chances will be around, with a possible scattered on Saturday afternoon or evening, fewer on Sunday around the same time and dry in most spots Monday. An isolated storm is still possible, but unlikely.

