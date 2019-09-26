Metro Detroit weather: Next 7 days bring both near-record heat and fall chill

DETROIT - We're in a sweet spot with comfortable, bright days and low humidity. But we'll soon have to deal with near-record heat and some unfamiliar fall chill, all in the next seven days.

Tonight, we'll slip down to the 40s for overnight lows. Winds will be light under mostly clear skies.

Rain rolls back in to southeast Michigan Friday. But it stays away until the evening hours. Scattered showers should arrive toward the end of the evening drive. South winds will be breezy at 10-20 mph. That rain will continue through the first half of the weekend.

Most of us should stay dry from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Temperatures will be close to normal both days in the low 70s.

But the tide turns on Monday. We'll face two straight days with near-record highs. Tuesday will be the hottest. With humidity rising as well, heat index readings (remember those?) will touch 90 in spots!

Then the bottom drops out late in the week, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.