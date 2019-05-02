Metro Detroit weather: Next batch of rain is on the way

DETROIT - The Tuesday night rain event sure left its mark, and some areas are still experiencing damaging flooding. That, of course, has a lot of people on edge with the next batch of rain on the way.

So, let’s get right to that. Rain will develop late this afternoon into the evening hours, and then start tapering off late at night. It appears that MOST of us will get less than one-half inch of rain -- much, much less than we got Tuesday night. However, some high-resolution computer models suggest that a single cluster of heavier thunderstorms (not severe, just heavier rainfall) will cross the area. Only a limited part of southeast Michigan will get this cluster and, those that do, could see rain totals between one-half and one inch. The biggest problem with the forecast is that those models do not agree where it will track. One model actually moves it right over areas that received the worst flooding, but another models keeps it much farther north and west of there. Keep an eye on our app’s radar this evening to see how things develop.

Now, one-half to one inch of rain normally will not cause flooding here. But the ground is saturated and cannot soak up much water, so that water has to runoff somewhere. And since we have a large metropolitan area with a lot of concrete (roads and parking lots), that exacerbates the problem. For this reason, the National Weather Service continues the Flood Watch for Lenawee, Monroe, Wayne, Washtenaw, Macomb and Oakland Counties until 10:00 a.m. Friday.

The heavy Tuesday night rain has raised river levels, and the National Weather Service just issued Flood Warnings for the River Raisin at Blissfield, Dundee and Monroe until further notice.

It will be a mild night, with temperatures only dropping to near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) by morning. Wind should be light -- under 10 mph -- and from various directions through the night.

Any lingering scattered, light showers first thing Friday (TGIF!) will end by mid-morning and, with a bit of luck, perhaps we’ll see a few peeks of sun by late afternoon. Temperatures won’t rise much as cooler air invades the region -- only allowing temps to rise into the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius). Wind will blow from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday’s sunrise is at 6:26 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 8:35 p.m.

Partly to mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

If you read yesterday’s weather article, you read our discussion about the Saturday forecast, so we won’t repeat that here, except to mention that most of the computer models continue to keep Saturday dry. There will be more cloud cover the farther south you are, and more sunshine the farther north you area. Highs should rebound to near 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius), although that’s still a little below our average high of 66 degrees (13.5 degrees Celsius).

Saturday evening will be dry for our Date Night plans -- no worries there if you’re taking your sweetie out.

Sunday looks absolutely spectacular, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius)!

