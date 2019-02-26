Metro Detroit weather: Next snowmaker expected overnight Tuesday

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - March begins Friday, but it seems like we are heading in the opposite direction.

Tonight, we are tracking some light inconsequential snow approaching Chicago. If it holds together, we will see some late evening, overnight snow showers, but they will not amount to more than a tenth of an inch. Lows will drop to the low-and-mid teens.

Tuesday will be dry during the daylight hours with plenty of clouds. Highs only reach the mid 20s. Winds will remain light.

Overnight Tuesday, our next snowmaker arrives. This will last through both commutes on Wednesday. Expect anywhere from 1 inch near the state line, to isolated amounts of 6 inches in our Metro and North Zones. Check out the forecast for your backyard on our 4ZONE page. At least the winds will remain light.

Snow tapers off Wednesday evening leading to a dry finish to the work week. Thursday and Friday both look uneventful with at least some sunshine both days, especially Friday. That will be our warmest temperature of the forecast, with highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday, some light snow is possible but it does not look like a big deal right now. Next week will be even colder with highs in the 20s and single-digit lows. Those could end up below zero by the middle of next week.

Plus the wind is coming back. So March is definitely coming in like a lion.

