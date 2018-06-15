Metro Detroit weather: Nice Friday with storm chances for Father's Day weekend

DETROIT - Today will be very much like yesterday with a few more harmless, high clouds coming and going. It’s mostly clear this morning with temps in the mid 50s to low 60s as you head out and about on your Finally Friday!

Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies throughout the day bring highs around Metro Detroit into the low 80s once again. Winds are lighter ESE 5-12 mph and no threat of rain today.

Your Father’s Day weekend will begin and end on the muggy side. We’ll feel the humid air pouring in through the morning and that means a bit more cloud cover. Partly sunny skies with a chance for a few isolated rain and thundershowers as highs near 90 degrees will help bubble up the atmosphere leading to those chances.

Don’t cancel any plans as the showers will not be very widespread or long lasting tomorrow afternoon. But make sure we’re drinking lots of water and using that sunscreen.

Father’s Day heat is on! It will be in the mid 90s with a heat index possibly into the triple digits. Please don’t make dads do too much outside in the hot and heavy air you can wear. Again, we are a little unstable due to the heat and humidity and may see a few pop up thundershowers with the heat of the afternoon Sunday.

Still a bit warm Monday as we expect the arrival of tropical storm moisture from a Pacific storm called ‘Bud’ bringing rain here late Monday into Tuesday. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

