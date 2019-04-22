Metro Detroit weather: Nice Monday

DETROIT - Our weekend weather played out exactly as expected, and the beautiful Easter Sunday weather will not only continue into our Monday, but we’ll even notch up the temperature a few degrees! Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius), but much cooler near Lakes Erie, St. Clair and Huron due to the south-southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:42 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:22 p.m.

Clouds increase Monday night, with a scattered shower or thunderstorm possible late at night. Lows in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius). South-southeast to south wind at 10 to 15 mph.

We could start Tuesday with a scattered shower or thunderstorm as a cold front crosses the area, but those move out and the rest of the day should be dry with limited sunshine developing. Highs in the upper 60s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a breezy day.

Becoming mostly clear Tuesday night, and cooler, too, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and still pleasant on Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to start on Thursday, then clouds increase during the afternoon. Some computer models bring in a few showers before the end of the day, while others hold them off until Thursday night…we’ll have to wait and see on this. Highs in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius).

A few showers are possible Thursday night, with lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The weekend weather has some question marks due to the fact that we’ll have a relatively flat, fast jet stream across the country (we call this zonal flow). When this happens, there are lots of fast-moving (but weak) weather systems zipping from coast to coast. Each upper level disturbance traversing that jet stream is extremely difficult to time more than a few days in advance, and we’ll have one of them flying across the Great Lakes region this weekend. Based upon what we’ve seen in this morning’s computer models, it appears that we’ll start off our Saturday with mostly sunny skies, and then clouds will increase during the afternoon. Hopefully we’ll be able to hold off the showers until Saturday night, but this could change as the models get a better handle on the timing of the disturbance. Highs Saturday should reach the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Again, if we have the timing right, Sunday will start off with some showers, with some sun developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius), and it potentially could be a windy day.



