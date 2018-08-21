Metro Detroit weather: Not done with rain just yet

After a soaking start, we've seen a bit of sun this afternoon. But the showers aren't completely finished.

4 Live Radar is tracking a few moving through. And they're less intense than this morning's downpours.

We'll dry out by early evening, and the humidity will be moving out too. That will allow lows to drop between the upper 50s and low 60s by daybreak.

So plan on a much more comfortable start to Wednesday.

The rest of Wednesday looks fantastic! Skies will be partly cloudy, humidity will remain very low, and highs will only reach the low-to-mid 70s.

Humidity stays low until the weekend, which is when our next rain chance arrives. Check out the 10 Day Forecast for more.

Follow LIVE radar here.



