Metro Detroit weather: Opening Day deluge?

DETROIT - The Local4Casters aren’t surprised by the weather very often, but we were certainly surprised by how tough the clouds hung in today.

Some of us did manage to get some hazy sunshine this afternoon, but that didn’t boost temperatures into the 50s as we expected. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail overnight, with just some thin clouds from time to time…although they won’t be thin enough for us to see the International Space Station with metro Detroit astronaut Drew Feustel fly overhead. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius), with light and variable wind.

It appears that Mother Nature will open the heavens for Opening Day. We should start the day mostly dry for those of you heading downtown to start your celebrating early at our many local establishments, with only a couple of showers around. However, showers will increase by mid to late morning, and then a steadier rain will develop by first pitch at 1:10 p.m. As you can see in these images below from our in-house high-resolution RPM model, this rain pattern isn’t expected to start breaking up until early evening, so things look shaky right now in terms of getting the game in.

Total rainfall on Thursday appears to be generally between one-half and three-quarters of an inch. Since Friday is an open day on the schedule, it would be easy to move Opening Day to Friday…unless they decide to just wait it out and play the game Thursday evening. That decision won’t be made until late morning or early afternoon. But just in case things change, and the rain moving in is light enough to allow them to play, temperatures won’t rise above the mid to upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), so it’ll be a very cold game at the ballpark, IF there’s a game to be had.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:21 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 7:56 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy Thursday night (once the rain ends), with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). There shouldn’t be any weather problems if you are heading to Good Friday services, or the 1st night Passover Seder.

Increasing clouds after midnight Friday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Saturday continues to present a most intriguing weather scenario, but at least today’s computer models are starting to come into better agreement about the approaching storm system’s evolution. The way things look right now, we could see some wet snowflakes develop Saturday morning, followed by mostly rain during the day, then followed by possible wet snowflakes Saturday evening. Another aspect to Saturday is that it’s going to become quite windy…easily blowing at 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts…so hang on to your Matzo if you’re heading to a 2nd night Passover Seder! Highs Saturday in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius).

Continued windy Saturday night once the rain and wet snow moves out, with lows in the mid 20s (-2 degrees Celsius)…watch for icy patches early Sunday morning.

Easter Sunday will start windy…tie those Easter Bonnets on tight! The day will be dry, with partly cloudy skies, but it’ll also be quite cold with highs barely making it to 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius), but the wind driving wind chills down into the mid teens when you head to services (-9 degrees Celsius), and near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) when you head to Easter dinner. At least we won’t have to worry about those hard-boiled Easter eggs hidden outside for the kids to find spoiling this year.

Mostly sunny on Monday, with highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius), and it appears that we’ll keep these below average temperatures through the end of next week.

