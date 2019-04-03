Metro Detroit weather: Opening Day will be close call, plus the weekend outlook

DETROIT - The first of two overnight cold fronts has crossed the area, with neither front generating any meaningful weather.

In fact, even clouds are hard to come by. So get ready for a ton of sun on our Wednesday, with highs a little cooler than originally expected -- in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius). It’s going to be a windy day, though, with west winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph, and becoming gusty.

Clouds increase tonight, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Opening Day

High pressure passing over northern Michigan will generate an east wind on Thursday -- and that east wind will be coming from a source region of dry air. At the same time, an area of rain will creep northward toward Detroit.

It appears that the easterly dry flow will win out at first -- Comerica Park should be dry into the mid-afternoon. While a few rain drops are possible mid-to-late game, the dry air will initially eat into some of that rain and keep it very light. S

o we should be able to play the game in its entirety! Not to pile on but, if it rains, it’ll be a cold damp, as highs only reach the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius). Those vendors will sure be busy selling hot chocolate! Go Tigers!

If you’re not at the ball game, Light rain is likely most of the day in our South Zone, while not much falls north of 8 Mile Road.

Thursday night, Light rain is likely, and there’s a chance that some wet snow will mix in as well. Lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Any rain or wet snowflakes will end Friday morning, with highs in the mid 50s (2 degrees Celsius).

The Weekend

Saturday is definitely looking like the better of the two weekend days. While it won’t be clear blue skies, even a mix of clouds and sun with highs approaching 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) makes for a great early spring day. In fact, even the wind looks light, too. Make this your day for outdoor chores or fun.

Saturday evening, aka date night, looks dry -- no problems there.

Rain chances on Sunday, however, have trended higher with each new computer model run. We may start the day dry, and some models, in fact, keep the morning dry.

But rain should develop during the afternoon. It will be mild, with highs in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius). We’ll try to fine tune the Sunday rain timing over the next few days to help you plan the back half of your weekend.

Rain then appears likely Monday and even into Tuesday.

