Metro Detroit weather: Overnight snow melting, storm chances tonight

DETROIT - As the song goes, "sometimes it snows in April."

Thursday morning will be a bit slippery with rain and some sleet and snow. Temperatures rise above freezing later today with more wet weather ahead tonight.

Thursday morning will be wet and sloppy. Rain falls mainly south of 8 Mile Road. Rain, snow and sleet are possible north of 8 Mile Road and west of I-275. A coating to an inch is possible, especially on grassy areas. Temperatures start in the low and middle 30s.

Bus passengers and children going to school will need to dress warmly. Drivers must remain alert on slippery roads and highways, especially ramps, bridges and overpasses.

Sunrise is at 6:59 a.m. ET.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Any snow or sleet from earlier in the day will melt as temperatures rise to 50°F or more.

Sunset is at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Thursday night and Friday will have rain showers and a few thunderstorms. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s. Friday’s highs will be in the 60s.

Saturday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs will be near 60°F.

Sunday will be rainy and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Monday will be wet in the morning and dry and chilly in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

