Metro Detroit weather: Overnight storms could be severe; slim chance of tornado

DETROIT - As Alberto the subtropical depression closes in on Wednesday night, Metro Detroit will see more rain and more storms, some of which could be severe.

Even though the chance is very low -- 2 percent -- a tornado is not out of the question. There will be a lot of wind shear, or turning of the winds, as you go higher in the sky. Instability won't be impressive, but in cases such as this, it doesn't need to be for a tornado to form.

If a tornado shows up, it will not be a monster EF5. It will likely be an EF1 or even an EF0, so it should be relatively weak and brief. But even a weak tornado can still do damage.

The most likely window for severe weather will be from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. With an overnight severe threat, make sure you have a way to stay alerted for warnings, meaning as alert that is loud enough to wake you up if you are asleep.

This is another instance in which having a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration weather radio will give you peace of mind. Also, take time to charge your smartphone, so you can be sure to receive wireless emergency alerts if a tornado warning is issued for your county. Download our Local4Casters app to give you radar, full text watches and warnings plus our video and text forecasts. Always have multiple ways to stay alert during severe weather.

Conditions will be dry well before sunrise, with humid lows near 70 degrees in the morning. A stray strong storm is possible in the afternoon Thursday as highs return to 90 degrees for a fourth time this month.

Things will cool off considerably and the humidity will drop on Friday. Highs will barely get to 80 degrees in the afternoon, but it will be much more comfortable at night, with lows Friday night and Saturday morning in the low to mid-50s.

Most of the extended forecast is dry and very close to normal for this time of year.

