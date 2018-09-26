Metro Detroit weather: Partly cloudy with wind Wednesday

DETROIT - What a wild night!

We are still gathering information about several potential tornadoes in Monroe County and Downriver in Wayne County.

We will get confirmation from the NWS in White Lake and pass that information on to you.

Flooding rains brought problems to Metro Detroit, but that is all behind us now. A cold front is passing through this morning and may bring a few early morning showers.

Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy through the afternoon and the winds will pick up WNW 15-25 mph in the afternoon hours.

Lows in the lower 60s and highs only in the upper 60s later today with a few neighborhoods possibly hitting 70 degrees.

Thursday forecast

Thursday will start cool in the 40s to low 50s and highs will once again struggle to hit 70 degrees. Skies will start partly sunny but more afternoon sunshine mixed with some clouds will help to continue to dry us out. Winds shift to the SW 5-12 mph but it will not be dragging in warmer air. We may see some patchy frost in parts of SE Lower Michigan by Saturday morning.

Friday forecast

Friday may not be an entirely dry day as some late day showers will try to move in along another cold front. Right now the model data brings that front through Friday night and Saturday morning as a dry front, but we should be prepared for a few light showers Friday evening.

Skies will be partly sunny most of your Friday with temps in the mid to maybe upper 60s.

Weekend weather

We may see patchy frost in spots early Saturday but cloud cover will be the big variable in how much we cool down to start the weekend. A spotty shower or two Saturday, otherwise partly cloudy and nice with lower 60s.

Sunday should be a mostly dry day with rain moving in late with temps all day in the mid 60s. We will likely see more showers Monday and Tuesday next week.

