Metro Detroit weather: Partly sunny skies as rain holds off Tuesday

DETROIT - A cool and foggy start to your Tuesday around Metro Detroit with mostly clear skies and temps in the upper 20s to low and mid 30s as you head out.

Skies will gradually fill in with some cloud cover making for only partly sunny skies in the mid to late afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 50s and breezy conditions SSE 5-15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph by mid afternoon.

Rain looks to hold off until later tonight.

Wednesday -- Halloween forecast

Rain and thunderstorms will be moving in overnight into early Wednesday. So, it’s a wet and stormy start to your Hump Day or Halloween. Morning temps are in the upper 40s to low 50s and then warm again into the mid and upper 50s. It looks to be dry for Trick or Treating from 1 p.m. to about 7 or 8 p.m. under cloudy skies but mostly dry weather. More showers are likely into the late evening tomorrow.

Thursday, Friday forecast

A few showers Thursday and Friday mornings, but most of those days will be mostly cloudy but dry. Our South Zone has the best chance for showers Thursday as temps tumble a bit with highs near 50 degrees. Friday morning rain chance and then highs in the low 50s.

The weekend looks mainly dry but cooler with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday under partly sunny skies. Rain chances come back late Sunday but not before a day in the low to mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Get ready for wet weather to start next week as rain showers move in for the morning drive. You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

