Metro Detroit weather: Perfect first day of summer

Good Friday morning! Did you know summer begins today? The Summer Solstice begins at 11:54am and we are off and running. It’s a perfect day for summer to hit here around Metro Detroit with a cool start in the 50s under clear skies. After Thursday’s rain, watch out for some morning fog, especially in rural areas. We will see tons of Friday sunshine and lighter winds today as highs hit 75-80 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny skies and winds NW 5-12 mph.

Saturday looks like a very nice day around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and hopefully you have plans to come downtown and take part in River Days this weekend. Saturday will start in the 50s and warm into the mid and upper 70s through the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry as we watch some wet weather pass just to our south into Indiana and Ohio spilling a little cloud cover over us at times. But we are dry and should be dry most of the weekend. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s, but it may stay slightly cooler depending on the timing of clouds rolling in. Clouds will thicken around Metro Detroit late Sunday and we may get a few showers Sunday night.

We have some work to do, because computer model data suggests a decent chance for showers Monday, especially in the afternoon as the heat and humidity will be up and highs will hit the mid 80s. Make sure you bring an umbrella and lots of water if you’re coming down for the Ford Fireworks Monday night. Again, we will do everything we can to clear the showers out well before the big show. And we will keep you posted along the way and remind you that you can also watch the fireworks on Local 4. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

