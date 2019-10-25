Metro Detroit weather: Period of heavy rain expected Saturday

DETROIT - You can write off the second half of Saturday, but the majority of the weekend will be dry.

Expect cloudy, chilly and relatively calm conditions for our Friday evening. It looks like clouds will fade overnight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s areawide. Outside the Metro Zone, we could see a few subfreezing lows, so some of us will have a frosty finish.

Saturday will start with some sunshine, but the clouds will come in quickly. Rain from Tropical Depression 17 will arrive by midafternoon. Then, expect solid, persistent rain, which will be heavy at times, until midnight.

Pockets of showers will hang around overnight into the post-sunrise hours of Sunday, but we should stay dry for most of the day. Rainfall totals will top 1 inch in many spots, especially our South Zone and east-side communities.

Clouds will break up Sunday afternoon, and we'll have a windy finish, pushing us to 60 degrees. That will be the warmest we'll get for the next 10 days.

Next week will bring below-normal temperatures and some midweek rain, which looks like it will hang around for Halloween on Thursday. There are still some discrepancies in the longer-range models, but many of them are starting to agree that it will be wet for trick-or-treating.

