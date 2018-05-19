Metro Detroit weather: Plan for a much quieter Sunday

DETROIT - As expected, we had a break from the rain for the midday period, then scattered thunderstorms developed for the late afternoon and early evening period.

Some of the storms had torrential downpours, gusty winds and, perhaps, even some small hail -- but no severe weather has been reported (and none was expected). These storms are out ahead of a cold front that should be east of us by 9 or 10 p.m., so the rain should mostly be gone by then, too (earlier for those of you in the western part of the area).

Only a bit of drizzle or a stray, brief light shower are possible after the front moves through, so it’ll be a quiet night ahead with no storms to worry about while you sleep. Lows in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius). Southwest winds will become northwest behind the cold front, at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will start out cloudy but, hopefully we’ll see a bit of sun break out in the afternoon. It should be a mostly dry day, with only the small chance for a stray shower -- that’s great news if you’re heading downtown for Eastern Market’s annual Flower Day! It’ll be a cooler day, with highs only in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius), and not even reaching 60 degrees near Lake Huron. North wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Sunday’s sunrise is at 6:08 a.m., and Sunday’s sunset is at 8:53 p.m. as we enter the days of late spring / early summer with the longest amounts of daylight. Of course, that makes it a tough observance for those of you fasting from sunrise to sunset during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which started just this week.

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Monday with a few showers possible particularly near the state line. With a bit of luck, many of us north of there could end up with a dry day. Highs in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Monday night with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

There’s a better chance of showers on Tuesday, with highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

A nice stretch of weather!

Wednesday through Friday look fantastic at this point, with mostly sunny skies – perhaps partly cloudy by Friday – and highs in the upper 70s on Wednesday (26 degrees Celsius), near 80 degrees on Thursday (27 degrees Celsius), and in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) on Friday.

Memorial Day weekend

The holiday weekend weather pattern continues to be a challenging one, but it appears that we’ll be dealing with a front crossing the Great Lakes. It’ll be warm and increasingly humid ahead of the front on Saturday, so showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially by afternoon. If we can get that front out of here early on Sunday, perhaps we can get some morning showers behind us, and then enjoy a nice afternoon. At this point, Memorial Day itself looks mostly sunny and nice. It had better be, because I’ll once again co-emcee the Farmington Memorial Day Parade, coming up Grand River Avenue between Orchard Lake and Farmington Roads starting at 10 a.m. You know that it can’t rain on a meteorologist emceeing a parade, right? We’ll certainly put that to the test this year.

Obviously, the timing for a holiday weekend’s weather pattern a week ahead of time can change, and sometimes radically. This is how things look right now -- we’ll keep you updated!

