Metro Detroit weather: Pleasant conditions before weekend rain arrives

DETROIT - Weekend rain in Metro Detroit is coming in quicker and stronger.

We'll stay in the smooth part of the forecast Thursday night, though. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and lows will end up on either side of 40 degrees.

Friday won't be bad, either. Sunshine will increase for the second half of the day, leading to a pleasantly crisp autumn evening. Winds will stay light as well. Temperatures will be just below normal, finishing in the mid-50s.

We will get soaked Saturday, but not to start. Rain chances will arrive in the South Zone, just after lunch.

The rain will spread north through the afternoon and evening. It will be steady and heavy at times. We'll finally see more scattered showers by sunrise Sunday. Those should be completely gone by afternoon. Rain amounts will top 1 inch in nearly all locations, with the heaviest amounts approaching 2 inches in the South Zone.

The Michigan and Michigan State football games will be impacted by rain and gusty winds this weekend. We're not expecting much thunder. There might be a few lightning strikes, but generally they're going to play through this.

At least we will get some slightly milder air with all that moisture. Sunday will finish near 60 degrees after Saturday's below-normal high in the mid-50s.

Halloween remains a low confidence forecast for everything but the cold. We're fairly confident temperatures will be below normal in the 40s, but the longer-range models remain split on whether we will stay dry or get soaked with rain and high winds.

