Metro Detroit weather: Pleasant skies, lower humidity

DETROIT - Despite several downpours from today’s line of damaging storms, parts of five counties in southeast Michigan are now in a moderate drought. Unfortunately, we don't have good shots at a soaker any time soon.

Tonight, will be pleasant with mostly clear skies and lower humidity. Metro Zone lows will end up in the low 60s, but we'll see plenty of 50s elsewhere.

Friday starts cool and finishes below normal with highs only reaching the upper 70s. We'll begin with plenty of sunshine. But as clouds grow in the afternoon, it will be just unstable enough to trigger a garden-variety shower. And even that won't add much to the rain gauge.

Now it's looking like we'll stay mainky dry this weekend. In fact it should be a beautiful two-day stretch. Humidity stays low and highs will get to the upper 70s in most spots, just barely touching 80 in parts of the Metro and South Zones. The only fly in the proverbial ointment is Saturday. It looks like an instability shower (just like Friday) is possible. But the chances are much lower. So expect cotton candy clouds and don’t be surprised if a few drops fall out around the sunshine.

Temperatures warm up next week with at least one decent rain chance in the 10 Day Forecast.



