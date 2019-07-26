Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine today; humidity increases this weekend

DETROIT - What a great weather week here in Metro Detroit and we finish the work week in a strong summery way.

Morning temps are up a little from previous mornings this week as you walk out to lows in the 60s and only a few suburbs seeing those more pleasant 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine today, especially during the morning and early afternoon.

High clouds and fair weather cumulus clouds will form with the heat of the afternoon as highs head into the mid 80s. The winds are still light from the South 5-10 mph, and the humidity is still manageable today and tomorrow.

Saturday forecast

It’s going to be a very warm weekend flirting with 90°F both days in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. The weather has been getting more and more active to our west, and a few showers will try to sneak in here and struggle but we cannot rule out a few scattered showers.

A few quick showers will try to race through Metro Detroit on Saturday with partly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s feeling a degree or two warmer. We should see the humidity increasing heading into Sunday.

Sunday forecast

Sunday looks to be the more volatile weather day, with a warm and bubbly atmosphere trying to set off a few showers and storms. We may see a few morning showers in our North Zone, and just scattered shower chances in the afternoon. We have a very good chance for a free lawn watering on Monday afternoon and evening with showers and storms moving in. Stay tuned!

