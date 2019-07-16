Metro Detroit weather: Possible downpours for afternoon rush

Light rain with no lightning is crossing the area early this afternoon.

This rain will end from south to north by mid-afternoon, followed by scattered thunderstorms with torrential downpours. While we do not expect the severe weather (hail and damaging wind gusts) that some of us received on Monday, these storm will be slow movers which, combined with the heavy downpours, could cause some localized flooding in urban areas.

Like Monday, not everybody will necessarily get a storm, but all of us are at risk.

The other issue, as you’ve undoubtedly noticed, is that the humidity came roaring back into the area. The heat will follow shortly, as you’ll read below.

Tonight

A scattered shower or thunderstorm is still possible tonight, and it’ll be a warm and muggy night with lows in the lower 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible once again on Wednesday, and it’ll be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius), but a heat index in the low 90s (33 degrees Celsius)…that’s how much warmer the humidity will make it feel.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 6:12 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 9:07 p.m.

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy Wednesday night, with lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Thursday, Friday

Partly cloudy, hot and humid on Thursday, with a scattered thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low 90s (33 degrees Celsius), and a heat index in the upper 90s (36 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny, very hot and humid on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s (35 to 36 degrees Celsius), and a heat index between 105 and 110 degrees (41 to 43 degrees Celsius).

Very warm and muggy Friday night, with lows in the upper 70s (26 to 27 degrees Celsius).

Weekend

Hot and humid on Saturday with thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 90s (35 to 36 degrees Celsius), and a heat index between 105 and 110 degrees (41 to 43 degrees Celsius).

Very warm and muggy Saturday night, with lows in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

Continued hot and humid on Sunday, with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), and a heat index in the upper 90s (35 to 37 degrees Celsius).

We finally start to see the heat and humidity drop during the day on Monday, and we’ll really feel the difference by Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.