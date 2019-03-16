Metro Detroit weather: Potential snow showers Friday night, Saturday morning

DETROIT - No storms tonight. The only s-word in our forecast is snow!

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes hit Shiawassee County last night. One of which was rated an EF-2 with winds at least 125 mph. For the latest on the two twisters, click here.

Widespread rain will transition to scattered snow showers this evening, and eventually some lake-effect snow streamers overnight. Most of us won't see accumulation, but a quick dusting won't be out of the question. This, after hitting 65 degrees yesterday! Temperatures will fall to the mid-and-upper 20s. But wind chills will drop to the teens in some spots.

The weekend will be below average. Highs both days will be in the upper 30s. Saturday brings a bit of sunshine very late in the day. Sunday starts with sun, but clouds increase during the second half. There will be a disturbance sliding just south of us on Sunday which will be responsible for those clouds. But the snow will stay farther away. Could be the luck of the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day?

Some sunshine returns Monday but temperatures won’t get any warmer.

Tuesday looks bright with a return to the 40s, but we won’t get back to normal until Wednesday. A bit of rain or snow is possible but the back half of the week looks fantastic. Check it out in the 10 Day Forecast.

