Metro Detroit weather: Potentially severe thunderstorms in weekend forecast

DETROIT - This stretch of comfortable, complaint-free weather is about to come to a screeching halt. Gloomy afternoons and potentially severe thunderstorms are in the forecast this weekend.

For the remainder of Friday night, clouds will continue to lower and thicken through the evening. Rain should stay in west and central Michigan until after midnight. A few scattered showers is all we'll see until daybreak. Overnight lows are headed to the low and mid-60s.

Saturday will start with a morning line of showers and storms. They won't be severe, but we can't make that guarantee in the afternoon.

There will be a decent break from about 11 a.m. to p.m. that will generally be cloud-filled, but any sunshine will destabilize the atmosphere, making the second round of storms more potent. There is a marginal risk of severe weather in the late afternoon and early evening. Highs will stop in the upper 70s, but humidity, will start to spike.

Sunday will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will hit the upper 80s. Combine that with the tropical humidity and heat index readings will reach the mid-90s.

Monday will be even hotter, and the storms might be stronger. The severe risk is slight, which is a notch above marginal, for very late Sunday night and the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning.

We'll get a bit of a break from the heat by the middle of next week. Check the 10-day forecast for more.

