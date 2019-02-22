Metro Detroit weather: Power outages possible this weekend during serious windstorm

DETROIT - Sunday might be the closest we get to a tropical storm making landfall in southeast Michigan.

In the meantime, the weather is much better tonight. Skies will be mostly clear, with light winds, and temperatures will fall to the low 20s.

Even the first half of Saturday will be relatively nice. Some early sunshine will give way to cloudy skies at lunch. Midday temperatures will be in the mid-30s. We'll keep climbing as showers move in. They'll be scattered through the afternoon, becoming more numerous in the evening.

Right now, it looks like thunderstorms should stay south. Even the winds won't pick up until closer to daybreak Sunday morning.

But once the winds get going, they're going to howl all day. Sustained winds will remain around 30-40 mph, but gusts will top 50 mph and possibly touch 60 mph. That's strong enough to bring down tree limbs and knock out power. These conditions will last for nearly 18 hours. A High Wind Watch has been posted by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will rise to the 40s Saturday afternoon and continue rising through the night to a peak in the low 50s overnight.

Then, numbers fall to the low 40s by Sunday morning and continue falling through the day.

The forecast is uneventful next week but a lot colder.

