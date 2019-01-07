Metro Detroit weather: Prepare for rainy afternoon, evening

DETROIT - Highs will be heading into the mid 40s or warmer and the return of wet weather later means rain.

Afternoon and evening rain showers will start back up after 2 p.m. and last through the evening commute.

Winds will be a problem too ESE 15-25 mph gusting to 30 mph this afternoon and there is a Wind Advisory in Sanilac County from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for some higher gusts and related problems from those pesky winds.

Tuesday weather forecast

More rain showers are on tap for Tuesday around Metro Detroit as another wave of wet weather moves through in the afternoon hours. This may switch to snow late in the day without much accumulation expected due to mostly rain.

We’ll let you know if things trend colder for more snow, but right now it looks like Tuesday temps will be back in the mid 40s before a cold front blows through late in the day. The winds again will be cranking SW 15-25 mph and this will be a trend this week.

Wednesday weather forecast

Wednesday may start with a little light snow and windy conditions, but most of the day looks dry and colder. Temps will be falling all day settling in the upper 20s to low 30s under mostly cloudy skies and winds WNW 20 mph.

Thursday and Friday look dry and cool with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Saturday is our next chance for snow and this could be a few inches from a nice Alberta Clipper system.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.