Metro Detroit weather: Quiet as winter storm misses to the south

DETROIT - After a weekend that featured all of the sunshine we could possibly ask for, sun will be more the exception than the rule as we start our new work week.

On the bright side, our weather looks to remain pretty quiet for the remainder of the coming week -- as another big storm misses us to the south.

Today will be mostly cloudy, with the most numerous peeks of sun being late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius), with a light northwest wind becoming southwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:51 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Skies become partly cloudy for a while Monday evening, then clouds increase once again later at night. Lows in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday forecast

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with a few flurries possible in the Thumb. Highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear overnight Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to start our Wednesday, then clouds increase during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday forecast

Light snow is possible Wednesday night, with lows in the low 30s (-1 to -0 degrees Celsius).

Any lingering flurries or light snow showers first thing Thursday morning will come to an end, with mostly cloudy skies for most of the day. Highs near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy on Friday with a few rain showers possible -- this is the extreme northern fringe of the second big storm in a week that will cross the south and not have any significant impact on our weather. Highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

The weekend

Never too early to look ahead to the next weekend! Saturday looks partly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius), and Sunday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with highs near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius) - another great holiday shopping weekend.

