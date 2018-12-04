Metro Detroit weather: Quiet eight days ahead, except for one snow chance

DETROIT - One thing that is especially welcomed during the holiday shopping season is quiet, dry weather, and that’s exactly what we have on the horizon. It's great news for shoppers and local retailers -- buy local! -- but first, we have to get past one cold front.

Skies tonight will become mostly cloudy for most of us, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius). Wind will become very light…even calm at times.

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius). Southwest wind developing, at 8 to 13 mph by afternoon.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 7:47 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Cloudy Wednesday night, with snow showers developing, late. Lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Thursday will begin with snow showers ahead of an approaching potent cold front -- some possibly robust enough to cause slick spots on the freeways, especially near and north of M-59. Highs in the mid 30s (-3 degrees Celsius), but it’ll be a breezy day which, obviously, will make it feel colder.

Becoming partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 to -6 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs only in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius), with even colder temperatures possible in rural areas away from the big cities.

Here comes the sun

The weather will cooperate for everything you have planned this weekend (except golf). Expect mostly sunny skies and light wind both days, with highs in the low 30s (-1 to - degrees Celsius) Saturday, and in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius) Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies continue Monday through Wednesday, with incremental warming each day: from the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius) Monday into the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday, although it should become breezy on Wednesday.

Our next chance for showers -- and this is by no means guaranteed -- is on Thursday.

