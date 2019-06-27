Metro Detroit weather: Rain and thundershowers rumbling through

Rain and thundershowers are rumbling through parts of Metro Detroit this morning, especially areas south of 8 Mile early on. We should all be prepared for scattered rain and thundershowers through the morning drive and then we get a break to warm up. Not only are the temps up, but the humidity will be climbing today too. The high temperatures again will be flirting with 90 degrees, winds SSE 5-10mph, and the humidity will keep it feeling a couple of degrees warmer so make sure you drink plenty of water and be careful not to do too much if you’re working outside. A few scattered thundershowers are possible through the late afternoon as we heat up, so keep an eye to the skies as some of the storms could be on the strong side.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Lower Peninsula of Michigan in a Marginal (Very Weak) Risk for severe weather Thursday and Friday afternoons. Again, the heat of the day will be enough to trigger a warm and muggy or unstable atmosphere to produce some storms. Most of tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, very warm and muggy. We may hit 90 degrees and feel more like the mid 90s. Again, tons of water all the way through the weekend.

The weekend brings scattered rain and thunder chances with the hot and humid weather in place. We will be more dry than wet, but be prepared for scattered showers and storms, especially on and off Saturday. Weekend highs in the upper 80s to 90°F and mostly dry weather expected for Sunday. There’s another round of rain and thunder Monday night through Wednesday next week on and off. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

