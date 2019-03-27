Metro Detroit weather: Rain begins before morning commute

DETROIT - Our lack of weather excitement is about to come to an end.

High clouds are already streaming in ahead of wet weather, which will arrive prior to sunrise. Overnight lows won't be nearly as cold, with numbers falling to the upper 30s and rising to the low 40s in spots for the morning commute.

Rain begins before the morning drive, and those drops will hang around until lunch in many spots. The second half of the day won't be awful (ringing endorsement, eh?). Temperatures will climb to the mid-50s with the help of a noticeable southwest wind. Clouds will remain, but we'll stay dry.

Rain stays south on Friday until the evening. Highs will be slightly below normal in the mid-40s.

Saturday still looks like a soaker. For most of us, it will be primarily rain, but parts of our North and West zones could see legitimate snow showers. Trying to nail down the precise location of a rain/snow line this far out is just silliness. Right now, it looks like it will slice through the area somewhere, so be ready. Highs will hit the mid-40s, before cooling down to close the weekend.

On Sunday, sunshine emerges by afternoon, with highs just touching 40.

Next week, we bounce back to normal temperatures by Tuesday, with a good amount of early-week sunshine.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.