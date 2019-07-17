Metro Detroit weather: Rain chances continue today, then the heat

DETROIT - Showers will become more numerous heading into the morning commute.

Then, look for a midday lull before the rain ramps up again in the afternoon. Highs will be closer to normal, in the mid-80s, but it will feel like 90 degrees with our tropical air.

Heat wave arrives Thursday

The heat wave will begin in earnest Thursday. Highs will reach 90 degrees, with a heat index in the mid-90s. A late afternoon thunderstorm is likely in spots.

Friday, Saturday forecast

Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days of the stretch, with air temperatures in the mid-90s, which will feel like 105 to 110 degrees. Friday looks dry, with mostly sunny skies, but a thunderstorm is possible Saturday.

Sunday forecast

Some relief will arrive Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s and heat indices in the low 90s. That’s our best shot at a thunderstorm during the heat wave as well.

The humidity will drop off even more by Monday.

