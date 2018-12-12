Metro Detroit weather: Rain chances could transition to light snow showers

DETROIT - Wednesday night's snow chances have bee getting lower and slower.

A snow shower isn’t out of the question, but with the afternoon sun peeks, most of any precipitation should be rain. It will transition back to all snow late Wednesday evening, but much of the moisture should be gone, leaving us with widely scattered flurries or a snow shower.

Any flakes will dry up overnight and be long gone by daybreak. It's possible we might see a few tenths of an inch north of Eight Mile Road, but most of us won't get any accumulation at all.

Temperatures will drop to the mid- and upper 20s overnight as clouds thin for Thursday morning’s drive. The remainder of the day will stay dry. Any early sunshine should be enshrouded by clouds in the afternoon. Highs will get close to 40 degrees.

Friday will be even milder, with some scattered light rain showers, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. Highs will rise to the low and mid-40s.

Considering we’ll be 10 days away from Christmas, this weekend won’t turn out half-bad. Expect more sunshine than clouds, especially on Sunday. Morning lows will start around freezing, but afternoon highs should reach the low to mid-40s.

Then, a bit of cooling will arrive next week, but there won't be much precipitation as we head toward the official start of winter next Friday.

