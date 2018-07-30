Metro Detroit weather: Rain chances every day this work week, but they aren't great

DETROIT - The good news is that Metro Detroit has rain chances every single day this work week. The not-so-good news is most of the chances aren't great, and not everyone will get water, which is desperately needed as we head into August.

On Monday night, showers will be fading by sundown. That will leave us mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-60s.

We'll see a few more showers Tuesday, but they'll still be scattered, meaning not everyone will see them. Some rumbles are possible, too, with highs just reaching 80 degrees. Humidity will start to increase, but it won’t be terribly muggy.

Our best shot at rain is Wednesday. A low front will move in from the south, dragging a decent amount of gulf moisture with it. As the low’s center approaches us early Wednesday morning, some steady rain looks likely, with more scattered showers lingering through the day. This won’t break the drought, but it’s better than a sharp stick in the eye. Highs will be slightly warmer in the low, muggy 80s.

Rain chances will decrease, but won't be eliminated, as temperatures increase Thursday and Friday. Expect highs both days in the 70s.

Our weekend looks partly cloudy, very warm and humid. We’ll continue looking for rain Monday.

