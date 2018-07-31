Metro Detroit weather: Rain chances increase into Tuesday night

DETROIT - We’ve already picked up rain in more spots than we did Monday. Plus, rain chances will only get better as we get later into the night.

Expect rain and possibly some thunder. Rain may be heavy at times. Unlike our last few events, we won't dry out after the sun goes down. In fact, rain chances will actually get better overnight.

This rain will be a lot more widespread than in days past. Right now, it looks like the higher totals should end up in our West Zone, and those numbers could top 1 inch in spots. Lows Tuesday night will fall to the low and mid-60s.

Wednesday will be primarily dry with a possible shower in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Rain chances will linger -- but won't be great -- through the rest of the week. Highs Thursday and Friday will inch up into the mid-80s.

The mercury will continue to climb this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be close to 90 degrees, with plenty of humidity. That will make it feel like the mid-90s by afternoon. Both days will be dry with plenty of sunshine.

Beyond that, temperatures will stay above normal throughout next week.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.