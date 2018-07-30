Metro Detroit weather: Rain chances increase Monday afternoon, into Tuesday

DETROIT - A nice start around Metro Detroit with a few showers trying to work in from the southwest this Monday morning.

So we have a few scattered showers through the morning hours, and a better chance for showers this afternoon and evening.

Morning temps are in the 50s to low and mid 60s, and highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s. If we see enough afternoon sun, highs may hit low 80s in a few neighborhoods and the humidity is up a little bit this afternoon.

We expect enough cloud cover with the shower chances after 1pm to keep highs mainly just south of 80 degrees with winds from the ESE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday forecast

Better rain chances pour in overnight and into early Tuesday. This should be the wettest day of the week with some morning showers that will slow down the morning drive, and lingering wet weather through parts of the afternoon.

Highs will again be in the 70s due to the presence of wet weather and even cooler during the rain events. This is badly needed rain and likely our best chance where some areas could see close to a half inch of new rain.

Rest of the week forecast

Showers linger into Wednesday and may be quite wet during the first half of the day. The afternoon hours should start to clear out a bit with highs depending on that clearing. We expect highs to be in the upper 70s to low 80s or warmer if we clear sooner.

Thursday and Friday look quite warm as highs head into the mid 80s with mostly dry conditions. Model data shows a weak shower chance on Friday afternoon, but it’s too early to pull the trigger on that given the minimal data so far.

Weekend

The weekend ahead looks warm and only slightly unstable as we may see a few showers firing with the mid to upper 80s heat of the afternoons. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



