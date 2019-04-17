Metro Detroit weather: Rain chances linger into weekend as temperatures rise

DETROIT - Metro Detroit has escaped the rain so far, but parts of the area will get wet Wednesday evening.

Rain and thunder will stay primarily over the northern half of Lower Michigan on Wednesday night, but the tail end of those showers might brush parts of our North Zone and possibly the northern West Zone. The rest of us will remain dry with mostly cloudy skies.

Lows will arrive just after midnight, with temperatures in the upper 40s before rising to near 60 degrees at daybreak.

That's just the start of Thursday's warmth. We'll eventually hit 70 degrees in the afternoon, but we'll have to contend with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A smaller chance of rain exists in the late morning, but the better shot is late afternoon and into the evening.

We’re not anticipating severe weather. The stronger storms will remain to our south.

Rain will continue through the first part of Friday before giving us a dry afternoon. Highs will barely touch 50 degrees, though.

There will be rain around for the holiday weekend, but there are changes in the timing. Now, it looks like Saturday will be wet, mainly in the afternoon. That same system moving through Thursday and Friday will spin showers from the east side back west in the second half of the day.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal, with highs in the mid-50s. Easter Sunday looks pretty decent. We can’t completely rule out a quick sprinkle, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see any widespread rain. Plus, temperatures will rise to the mid-60s by afternoon.

More temperatures in the 60s are on tap for next week, with not nearly as much rain.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.