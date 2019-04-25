Metro Detroit weather: Rain changes to snow this weekend

DETROIT - Rain will develop Thursday night, and it’s possible that parts of the area, especially the eastern half, could pick up well over an inch.

Needless-to-say, it’ll be a wet Friday morning rush hour. Lows in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius), with our light east wind swinging around to the northwest late, and increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

It’ll be a nasty start to our Friday, as the rain likely won’t end until just after rush hour, with the wind and chilly temps just adding insult to injury. But to end the Friday forecast on a positive note, it’ll be dry by lunchtime, and sunshine will build in from west to east during the afternoon.

By the time we leave work and drive home, it’ll be mostly sunny, so grab your umbrella for the morning and your sunglasses for the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius) will feel cooler due to the gusty northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph.

Friday’s sunrise is at 6:36 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 8:27 p.m.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Saturday starts with some sunshine, but clouds increase and we’ll be cloudy by afternoon. Most of us should remain dry through 6:00 p.m., but Lenawee County is in play for the first rain drops by late afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Saturday night is where things get interesting. Rain will overspread the area and, as temperatures cool into the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius), some of that rain will change to snow. The farther north you are, the better the chance of getting some snowflakes.

The snow will probably come down pretty good at some point. Now, it’s important to remember that above freezing air temperatures combined with above freezing pavement temperatures mean that the snow won’t stick to the roads, at worst, there could be a little slush.

There’s a good bet, however, that some snow will stick to grass and elevated surfaces such as mailboxes, patio furniture, decks and your car, perhaps even two to three inches. So don’t be surprised if you wake up Sunday morning to falling snow and some white on the ground.

While late April snow is not common, it’s not unheard of, either. I vividly remember Saturday night, April 23-24, 2005, when we received 4.3 inches of snow officially at Metro Airport, and even more farther north. That Sunday morning I was most perturbed at having to shovel that snow, so my two-dozen Passover Seder guests that evening wouldn’t have to deal with it.

Any rain and snow first thing Sunday morning should end by mid to late morning, and sunshine will develop during the afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) -- not the type of spring day we’d like to have.

Next week

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Monday continues our active string of weather, as sunshine early in the day is replaced by clouds, with rain arriving by afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Rain ends late Monday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Tuesday -- a brief reprieve -- with highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with rain developing. Highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and warmer on Thursday following a warm front crossing the area. However, we’ll have a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Tentatively, next Saturday looks mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius), but forecasts this far in advance can and frequently do change. Stay tuned.

