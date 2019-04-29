Metro Detroit weather: Rain comes in waves throughout week

DETROIT - Rain is coming in waves throughout the week. The first of those will hit Metro Detroit on Monday night.

Expect widespread rain to last through 5 or 6 p.m., with some widely scattered showers possible from then until just before midnight. We'll stay chilly, with temperatures falling to the mid- and upper 30s.

Tuesday looks a bit warmer, but still below normal. Highs will reach the mid-50s with plenty of clouds.

A shower is possible late Tuesday night, but our next wave of rain will arrive after midnight, early Wednesday morning. Most of that will be in our North Zone. Temperatures will spike into the low 70s. Showers and storms are possible in the afternoon.

But there are even more shots behind that through the end of the week. Rain totals for the entire week look healthy, but there will be enough breaks between waves to keep flooding from being a concern.

We’ll get wet again Thursday into Friday. Temperatures as high as 70 degrees will still the maximum, but numbers will fall a bit for the weekend. In fact, Saturday and Sunday look like a solid A-minus as of now, with just a hint of a rain chance by late Sunday.

