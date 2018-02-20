Metro Detroit weather: Rain continues as temperatures turn downward

DETROIT - Rain totals are approaching 2 inches in as many days, and there's another inch -- possibly more -- to come. Flood watches and warnings are in effect. Check the top banner on the home page for the latest information.

We might get a brief evening break before the rain turns heavy again around midnight and through the overnight hours. A cold front will intensify the rain and possibly bring some thunder along for the ride. Temperatures behind the front will drop to the mid- and upper 30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning's commute will be wet. The rain will mercifully end before noon, but there won’t be much, if any, sunshine. Clouds have the best chance of thinning somewhat in our North Zone during the late afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 40s.

Thursday will be even colder, but at least some sunshine will emerge. After beginning with lows in the mid-20s, highs will stop in the upper 30s.

We will start trending upward again beginning Friday, but the rain will come back with the mild temperatures. Even though many of us will see rain at times Friday, Saturday and Sunday, totals for the three days should be 1 inch or less.

