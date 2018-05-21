Metro Detroit weather: Rain continues into evening with chance of thunderstorms

DETROIT - The countdown to our holiday weekend has begun, and if you’re planning to be outside for the three-day stretch, you’re going to want to keep reading.

We’ll stay wet through Monday evening with some thunderstorms thrown in at times. We don't expect most of the storms to be severe, but we'll keep a close eye on our South Zone near the state line.

Overnight, showers will become more widely scattered. Lows will end up in the low to mid-50s.

Most of us will stay dry Tuesday with plenty of clouds. There might be a shower or two in the southern half of our area in the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-70s in our South and Metro Zones to only 60 degrees in our North Zone.

Then, we'll roll into a drier, warmer stretch of weather that will take us up to the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will slowly ramp up through the mid-80s by Friday.

The weekend will be a different story.

It won’t be a washout, but plan to get wet at a few different times. There is no agreement between the long-range models on rain timing. As of right now, the higher chance looks to be Sunday, with just a few isolated showers or storms Saturday and Monday.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the stretch, with highs reaching the mid-80s. We’ll finish cooler on Sunday and Memorial Day, but still above normal for late May. Don’t cancel any plans yet. This forecast will likely change -- perhaps multiple times -- as we approach the weekend.

