Metro Detroit weather: Rain continues Saturday, what to expect Sunday

DETROIT - A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for the shoreline of Sanilac and St. Clair Counties until 5 p.m. ET Saturday.

A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for the shoreline of Monroe County until 12 noon ET Saturday.

Welcome to Easter weekend, Motown!

Saturday will be rainy, chilly and breezy. Sunshine and milder conditions return, Easter Sunday.

Rainy conditions return to Detroit and southeast Michigan well before dawn. Drivers must be careful on wet roads and avoid any standing water.

People with flights arriving or departing should check on flights to make sure they are still on time. It will be chilly with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunrise was at 6:45 a.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be cloudy with showers. Temps will be in the middle 40s.

Sunset is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be wet, chilly and breezy. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s. Downpours will be heavy, at times, overnight and Saturday morning. It's tougher to see flooding before sunrise, so use extreme caution on area roads.

The area of low pressure responsible for rain leaves in time for Easter Sunday. The holiday will be sunnier and milder. Skies become partly sunny going to and from services. Temps start near 40 degrees for sunrise services. Sunrise is at 6:43 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny and mild. Temps reach the low and middle 60s.

Showers return Monday, but it will be warmer. Daytime temps will be near or just above 70 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low 60s. Mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low and middle 60s.

